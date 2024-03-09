Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $540.22 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $563.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.48.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

