TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after buying an additional 123,222 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

TTE stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

