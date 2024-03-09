Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Issues Earnings Results

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 29.60%.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

