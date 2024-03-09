Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

