Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29,814.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 482,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE BJ opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

