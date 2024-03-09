Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,134 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.97.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.