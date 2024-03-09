Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,098.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,023.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

