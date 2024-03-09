Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

