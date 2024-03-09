Townsquare Capital LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

