Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $732.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total value of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,011,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

