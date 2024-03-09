Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.92. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.95 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tronox by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 72,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 960,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tronox by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 141,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

