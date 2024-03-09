TScan Therapeutics’ (TCRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

TCRX stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

