Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after acquiring an additional 241,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,806,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

