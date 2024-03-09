Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Dennis Cho Sells 272 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 272 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $10,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

