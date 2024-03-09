Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $22,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.1 %

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

