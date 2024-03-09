Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Daniel Bensen Sells 1,733 Shares

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $19.67 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.