Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 9,225 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,401.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50.

Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %

Alphatec stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

