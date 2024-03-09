Tyson Eliot Marshall Sells 9,225 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,401.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 295,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tyson Eliot Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50.
Alphatec Stock Down 0.7 %
Alphatec stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14.
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.