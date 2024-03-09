U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $720,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,799 shares of company stock worth $800,476. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.