UBS Group Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $56.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.93.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,412 shares of company stock valued at $83,014,026. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

