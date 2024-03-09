UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of UDR worth $20,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in UDR by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 2,665,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,083. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.