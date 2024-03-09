Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Position Increased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 119.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,270 shares of company stock worth $444,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.53 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

