Uniswap Price Tops $14.36 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Uniswap has a market cap of $8.60 billion and approximately $368.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $14.36 or 0.00021045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00130501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 236.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.80855346 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 958 active market(s) with $326,278,212.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

