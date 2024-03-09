Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Felix The Sells 5,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Felix The also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

