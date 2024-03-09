Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Buys $72,109.10 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 103,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $72,109.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Allan Marshall bought 8,381 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $8,213.38.

On Thursday, December 7th, Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $84,600.94.

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upexi by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

