Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,105 shares of company stock valued at $780,665 in the last three months. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Trading Up 3.7 %

UPST traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $27.34. 8,652,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.95. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

