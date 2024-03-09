Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.76. 12,121,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

