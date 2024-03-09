Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.12

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 21952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.