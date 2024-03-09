Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $339.43. 900,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.56 and its 200-day moving average is $300.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

