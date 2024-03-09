Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,177. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

