Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.65. The firm has a market cap of $376.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.