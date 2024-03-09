Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.39. 6,285,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

