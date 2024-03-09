Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 7,187,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

