Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

