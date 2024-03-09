Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $417.27.

VRTX opened at $413.59 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $284.57 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.06 and its 200-day moving average is $384.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

