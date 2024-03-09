Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Vertiv has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.