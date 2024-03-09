Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 481.20 ($6.11) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 480.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($50,543.88). 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

