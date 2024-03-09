VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Get Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 537,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,269,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.