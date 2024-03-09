Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Vicor by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vicor by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Vicor by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

