Victoria Gold’s (VGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$96.42 million during the quarter.
