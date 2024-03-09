VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7,772.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 503,599 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

