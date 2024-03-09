VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of CLSK traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 58,042,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,080,996. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

