VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,372. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

