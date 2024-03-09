Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

