Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$37.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WJX

Wajax Trading Down 1.5 %

Wajax Increases Dividend

TSE:WJX opened at C$32.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$34.96. The firm has a market cap of C$689.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.