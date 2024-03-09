WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,007 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8,855.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

