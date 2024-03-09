WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 320.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 38.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

