Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,359,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 44,917 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

