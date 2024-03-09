Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $3.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.