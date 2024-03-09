Wells Fargo & Company Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $88.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.72.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

