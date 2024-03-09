Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

